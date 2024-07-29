The Ticino cantonal police were only able to determine the man's death at the scene. Symbolbild: Keystone

A 71-year-old hiker had a fatal accident in the Lodrino Valley in Ticino. He fell around one hundred meters into the depths.

Dominik Müller

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, a 71-year-old hiker had a fatal accident in the Lodrino Valley in Ticino. This was reported by the Ticino cantonal police in a statement.

The man was an Italian citizen from the province of Varese. He was on a hike with a friend and, for reasons as yet unknown, fell around one hundred meters into the depths at an altitude of around 1,700 meters.

The cantonal police and Rega rescue services were called to the scene and were only able to determine that the 71-year-old had died and recover his body due to the injuries he had sustained.