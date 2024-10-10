In around 6 weeks, the Swiss population will vote on the planned highway expansion. Transport Minister Rösti presents the government's arguments on Thursday. The media conference in the stream.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council wants to relieve the Swiss highway network.

On Thursday, Transport Minister Albert Rösti will present the Federal Council's arguments.

The Swiss freeway network, which is chronically overloaded at critical points, is to be expanded at a cost of CHF 4.9 billion, thus relieving towns and villages of traffic jams. These are the Federal Council's arguments for voting yes to the highway expansion.

The vote will take place on November 24. Six projects are at stake - five in German-speaking Switzerland and one on Lake Geneva. Transport Minister Albert Rösti explains to the media in Bern on Thursday why the Federal Council believes the expansion projects are necessary.

Transport Minister Albert Rösti presents the Federal Council's arguments for the planned expansion of the freeways in Bern on Thursday. Archivbild: Keystone

"Avoidance traffic belongs back on the highway. In the affected regions, people should be able to cross the road safely, cycle and go to school," Rösti was quoted as saying in a communiqué. People who drive to work should be able to reach their place of work on time.

An alliance led by the Swiss Transport Club and the Umverkehr organization is fighting the bill with a referendum. The proponents argue that mobility needs infrastructure on the roads and railways.

