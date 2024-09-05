This is how much electricity prices will rise in 2025. blue News

Electricity prices are falling - but how much will I have to pay for electricity next year? blue News provides you with an overview.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Electricity prices will fall by an average of 10 percent in 2025.

Electricity tariffs will fall in some municipalities and rise in others.

blue News shows you how much you will have to pay in your municipality in the big overview. Show more

Electricity prices will fall by an average of 10 percent in 2025. This is according to a calculation published by the Federal Electricity Commission on Thursday. The typical household will pay 29 centimes per kilowatt hour.

In some municipalities, electricity tariffs are falling, in others they are rising. blue News shows you in the large overview how much you will have to pay in your municipality in future.

In some municipalities, prices are plummeting. In Büttikon AG, for example, prices are falling by over 15 centimes per kWh. The situation is similar in Hasle bei Burgdorf BE and Lützelflüh BE.

It will be more expensive in Buseno GR. Here prices are rising by 10.8 Rp/kwH. In Kesswil TG and Roggwil TG there are also high increases of over 8 and 7 centimes per kWh respectively.