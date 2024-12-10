Buying a Christmas tree is often not easy. Not only does it have to be the right size, but the price also has to be right. And is it sustainable? Picture: Keystone

Soon the time will come: a decorated Christmas tree in the living room with presents underneath. But finding the right tree is a laborious process. You need to pay attention to these points when buying a Christmas tree.

Christmas is approaching and most households have a Christmas tree. But what should you look out for when buying a Christmas tree? Price, origin and size are one factor. But sustainability is much more important.

Prices vary depending on the retailer, tree species and size. While Swiss Nordmann firs at Coop and Migros are in similar price ranges, Obi and Hornbach also offer cheaper options, some of which are of unknown origin. It is therefore worth comparing the offers.

The Swiss Farmers' Association (SBV) writes: "For certified trees from environmentally friendly production such as organic, FSC or PEFC, a surcharge of 10% is recommended."

In Switzerland, prices for Christmas trees vary depending on the type of tree, size and place of sale. According to the Interessengemeinschaft Suisse Christbaum, the following guide prices for direct sales will apply from November 15, 2024:

Making Christmas tree purchases more sustainable

For many, it is the highlight of the Christmas season: the decorated tree in the living room. But with around 1.7 million trees sold in Switzerland every year, the question arises: how environmentally friendly is this Christmas classic really? Whether Nordmann fir, plastic tree or living tree in a pot - each variant has its pitfalls.

Nordmann fir: the classic with downsides

With a market share of 65 percent, the Nordmann fir is the favorite of the Swiss. But it has one major disadvantage: most of the specimens come from tree plantations in Denmark. This import not only causes around 660 tons of CO₂ emissions per year, but also means that over 100,000 unsold trees end up as waste.

If you opt for regionality, you are better off with a tree from a Swiss mixed forest. These trees grow without fertilizers or pesticides in a natural ecosystem. If a Christmas tree is properly composted after use, it is almost climate-neutral - after all, a tree stores around 18 kilograms of CO₂ during its growing season.

Tip: When buying, look out for certificates such as "IG Suisse Christmas tree" or "FSC". These guarantee environmentally friendly cultivation and local origin.

Plastic tree: a temporary green choice?

At first glance, plastic trees seem practical: no needles, no maintenance and can be used again and again. However, their environmental footprint is only convincing if they are used for many years. Experts estimate that an artificial tree only achieves a better eco-balance than a natural tree after 5 to 15 years.

What's more, most plastic trees come from China. Their production is energy-intensive, they often contain harmful PVC and are difficult to recycle. Disposal remains problematic - especially with frequent replacement.

Tip: If you buy a plastic tree, then only as a long-term solution. Such a tree should be a lifelong decision.

The tree in a pot: environmentally friendly, but demanding

More and more people are opting for living Christmas trees in pots. They can continue to grow after the festive season and therefore seem particularly sustainable. But beware: a rented tree that is transported from far away can have a worse carbon footprint than a local organic tree.

For garden owners, a potted tree is often the best choice - provided it is cared for properly. This includes regular watering, cool storage and careful acclimatization to the outside temperature. However, freshly potted trees rarely survive the holidays.

Tip: Choose a tree that has already grown in a pot and give preference to regional suppliers.

Does it always have to be a tree?

If you like to be creative, there are alternatives: festively decorated shrubs, houseplants or even a tree in your own garden. For the environmentally conscious, it's worth taking a look at the carbon footprint: a Christmas tree is roughly equivalent to 1 kilogram of bread. If you give up meat on Christmas Eve instead, you save up to four Christmas trees in emissions.

For many, a decorated tree is simply a must, but sustainable choices are possible: whether it's a local tree, a long-lasting plastic tree or creative alternatives - it all depends on individual priorities. With a conscious approach, the celebration of love can also be a celebration for the environment.

