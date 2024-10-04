A few hundred people gathered at the National Museum in Zurich on Friday evening for a climate demonstration. They then marched through the city center as the rain set in. Keystone

Under the motto "Together for a system change", hundreds braved the rain and marched through Zurich as part of a "climate strike".

Hundreds of people braved the bad weather and marched through Zurich as part of a "climate strike".

The demonstration took place under the motto "Together for a system change".

Several hundred people gathered for a "climate strike" in Zurich on Friday evening: Under the slogan "together for a system change", they marched from the National Museum to Helvetiaplatz, partly in the rain.

The capitalist system is based on endless growth and profits for the few, the organizers stated in the run-up to the demonstration. This is happening at the expense of people and their living spaces.

It was therefore necessary to fight together for a change in the system - because the climate crisis would hit those hardest who were already being exploited the most. This is why the feminist, anti-colonial and anti-capitalist struggles and all other struggles must be united.

