A mountain accident has occurred in the Fieschertal valley in Valais. Two mountaineers were found dead.

On the "Haslerrippe" between the Aletschhorn and the Dreieckhorn in the Fieschertal in Valais, rescue workers have found two dead mountaineers. The victims are two Swiss nationals aged 35 and 44.

The two mountaineers, who were friends, had set off from an SAC hut on Sunday morning to reach another one, as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Tuesday. A third party contacted the authorities as they had not heard from the two climbers. A hut warden discovered the two deceased with binoculars.

The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation in collaboration with the cantonal police. The bodies were discovered on Monday.

