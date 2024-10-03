In the event of a disruption, passengers can claim money back in many cases. blue News

If public transport is late or canceled, you may be entitled to compensation. However, many rail travelers do not know their rights. blue News provides you with an overview.

Dominik Müller

Internationally, SBB enjoys a good reputation - unlike Deutsche Bahn, for example. Nevertheless, train cancellations, delays and detour also occur in this country.

In individual cases, this can have major consequences - such as missing an important appointment. But what is the legal situation? When are you entitled to compensation? blue News provides you with an overview.

Am I entitled to compensation for delays?

Basically: Yes. As in Germany, Switzerland has had clearly defined compensation for delays or cancellations since 2021. This is based on a provision in the Passenger Transportation Act, which applies to all public transportation. However, this regulation does not apply in every case: a right to compensation applies from a delay of one hour.

How much compensation is available?

The rights of rail passengers in the event of a delay are as follows for one-way tickets:

One-way tickets From a delay of 60 minutes, 25 percent of the ticket price is compensated.

From 120 minutes delay, 50 percent of the ticket price will be compensated.

Compensation of less than 5 francs will not be paid. Show more

Season ticket holders can also make use of their right. The regulations are as follows:

Season tickets From 60 minutes delay, at least 5 francs or the daily value of the travelcard will be compensated.

A maximum of ten percent of the value of the travelcard is compensated over the entire period of validity.

Children's Co-travelcards, Junior travelcards, rail employee travelcards and Half-Fare travelcards are excluded from compensation. Show more

How do I receive my compensation?

If you are entitled to compensation, you must complete the claim form online no later than 30 days after your journey. No compensation will be paid out at SBB Travel Centers. You can find the claim form here and the barrier-free claim form here.

Will I be paid for a cab or hotel if I miss my last connection?

If you cannot reach your destination on the same day due to a missed or delayed connection, you are entitled to an overnight stay (including breakfast) and transportation from the station to the hotel and back again.

The maximum amount for an overnight stay is CHF 200. If a cab ride makes more sense, this will also be granted up to the maximum amount of CHF 200. Compensation will only be paid against original receipts.

In any case, those affected should report to the train crew or the station attendant. If you realize early on that you have missed the last connection - depending on the location, the last connection may already be running in the early evening - you can also contact the counter staff at the station. They may be able to give you a voucher for a hotel or cab. Shared cabs can also be organized for larger events.

What happens if my trip becomes pointless?

Before departure, the following applies: If the trip no longer serves its purpose due to a delay or cancellation, it does not have to be started. The ticket price will be refunded.

If the journey is no longer necessary due to a delay or a cancellation while you are already on the move, you may abandon it and travel back on the next suitable connection free of charge. The ticket price will be refunded.

What happens if I miss a flight, an exam or a concert?

SBB is obliged to take passengers to their destination, i.e. the final destination on the ticket, on the same day - even if they have to change trains several times or take a detour. Compensation for missed flight connections, theater performances, concerts, loss of working hours, examinations and other consequential damages, however, are not stipulated in the Passenger Transport Act.

Will I receive further compensation directly on the delayed train?

If available or deliverable at the station or in the vehicle, SBB will provide meals and drinks in reasonable proportion to the waiting time.

What is the situation for international travel?

From a delay of 60 minutes on arrival at the destination (due to a canceled or delayed train), 25 percent of the ticket price will be compensated, for TGV connections from a delay of 30 minutes. From two hours, the compensation amounts to 50 percent of the ticket price, this also applies to TGV connections. The application for compensation must be submitted via the railroad company from which the ticket was purchased.