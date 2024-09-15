Global star Anastacia keeps coming back to Solothurn, but she doesn't want to live here at the moment. imago/Becker&Bredel

US singer Anastacia is a regular visitor to Solothurn - not only because of the picturesque old town, but also because of her close friendship with Swiss photographer Nora Jeker.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you US singer Anastacia regularly visits Solothurn SO because of her friendship with photographer and assistant Nora Jeker.

Despite her global fame, Anastacia remains down-to-earth and is grateful to be able to continue making music.

Anastacia talks openly about her health problems and her family. Show more

The world-famous US singer Anastacia (55) is a regular visitor to Solothurn SO. The reason for this is not only her passion for the region, but also her friendship with a Swiss photographer.

Nora Jeker regularly photographs the world-famous singer, for example press photos, as SRF writes. "I got to know her as a visitor to my concerts. She often worked as a photographer," says Anastacia. "That was about 10 or 12 years ago. And it just developed that way. At first we worked together, then it became a friendship - and now it's both. It now feels like family".

What began as a professional collaboration developed into a deep friendship. Today, Jeker is not only her photographer, but also her personal assistant. So the trip to Solothurn's old town to go shopping is no longer far away. The singer often goes shopping in the old town. She pays attention to what she wears so that passers-by don't recognize her.

Down-to-earth international star

The people of Solothurn often hesitate to ask for a photo. But along the Aare, fans keep recognizing the world-famous singer, at least since her hit "I'm Outta Love".

Anastacia is world-famous, yet she has managed to remain down-to-earth: "I don't think I've ever taken my career too seriously. I never felt like I was better than anyone else as a famous person. To this day, I am grateful that I am allowed to pursue my passion and that people want to see and hear me. I'm still the girl from Chicago back then."

Not everything went smoothly in Anastacia's life

But not everything went smoothly in her life. Anastacia had to fight breast cancer twice and speaks openly about her experiences: "I'm feeling really good at the moment. Except - the menopause worries me, ladies. Not good at all, but we'll get through it. I think it's important to talk about it, just like I talked about my cancer back then."

When asked by SRF whether she would move to Solothurn soon, she answers "No". There are reasons for this: "I don't know if I'll ever move to Solothurn. Luckily I still have my mother, she loves Denver, where we currently live. I also have a sister there and a brother who suffers from a cognitive brain disorder. He is mentally 10 years old, but already 53. We want to make sure he has a happy life too."