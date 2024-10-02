A Dunkin' Donuts branch in Winterthur has been closed. Google

Despite big promises of growth, Dunkin' Donuts branches in Switzerland are increasingly closing their doors. The company remains silent.

Samuel Walder

Several Dunkin' branches in Switzerland, including in Winterthur, Lausanne and Baden, have closed unexpectedly.

Despite fully stocked displays, the stores often remained empty, as passers-by reported.

The chain continues to promise expansion on its website.

The closures contradict the earlier expansion plans of Dunkin', which had originally announced 30 branches for Switzerland. Show more

Is the doughnut giant now pulling out of Switzerland? Since Monday, a note has been stuck to the window of the Dunkin' chain's store in Winterthur: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that our store is closed." As "Blick" reports, a passer-by who walks past the store every day says: "The displays were always full to the top, but nobody was in the store."

Winterthur is not an isolated case. According to Blick, Dunkin's branches in Lausanne, Fribourg and Baden have also been closed since Monday. The store in Baden was only open for one year. "Thank you for your understanding and your loyalty", read the notes on the store doors - with reference to the online store.

The Dunkin' branch in Schaffhausen closed unexpectedly after just 18 months, without explanation. The branch in Zurich-Oerlikon was also quietly removed from the company website.

False promises on the website

The reasons for the secret closure maneuvers have so far remained unexplained. Dunkin' Donuts has not yet provided any information.

The company website currently states that "Dunkin' Donuts is available to more than 97 percent of the Swiss population in over 24 Dunkin' stores (with many more to follow), in 1,300 supermarkets and as a nationwide online delivery service".

However, a quick check reveals that the store finder only shows 17 branches. What is the reason for this? Will more closures follow? The answers remain unanswered so far.

Dunkin' Donuts opened in Switzerland in 2016 with big expansion plans. At the time, they announced 30 new openings in Switzerland - and the trend is growing. Despite continued promises of growth, the current closures are ignored on the website.