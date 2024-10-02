The airline Swiss is currently struggling with a major IT problem. Swiss announced on its website that there was a technical fault.
Login and profile access are currently unavailable. "We are working on a solution and apologize for the inconvenience," the company wrote.
SWISS has learnt that, according to current information, a major outage of its IT-system occurred. No other confirmed information has yet been received. However, flight delays must be expected. The SWISS Emergency Committee has been activated. Update follows. pic.twitter.com/1KMo8PiNjH