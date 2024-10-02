  1. Residential Customers
"Major outage" IT malfunction at Swiss already resolved - delays possible

Dominik Müller

2.10.2024

An error message is currently appearing on the Swiss website.
Screenshot Swiss

There was an IT malfunction at Swiss on Wednesday evening. Delays are to be expected.

02.10.2024, 17:02

02.10.2024, 17:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Swiss had IT problems early Wednesday evening.
  • The airline announced that delays to flights were to be expected.
  • An emergency team was activated.
  • The fault has since been rectified.
Show more

The airline Swiss is currently struggling with a major IT problem. Swiss announced on its website that there was a technical fault.

Login and profile access are currently unavailable. "We are working on a solution and apologize for the inconvenience," the company wrote.

Swiss writes on X that the emergency team has been activated. Delays must be expected.

Shortly before 5.30 p.m. it was clear that the disruption had been resolved.