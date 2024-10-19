The Furrer family invites guests to the Metzgete for the last time. zvg

The history of the Freihof restaurant in Schmidrüti ZH goes back a long way. Now the family is closing the doors of the restaurant. One last time they invite you to a butcher's pie.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Freihof restaurant in Schmidrüti ZH is closing after 30 years under the management of Jakob and Ursula Furrer.

Despite the emotional farewell, the Furrers hope that their grandchildren will reopen the restaurant in around ten years' time.

Halfway up the Sitzberg lies the village of Schmidrüti, which has a population of 90 and belongs to Turbenthal in Zurich. The Freihof restaurant is located in the middle of the village, but is known far beyond the district borders. The Furrer family has been running the restaurant for 30 years. But the history goes back much further into the past.

The Freihof has been the family's home since 1711 and has been passed down from generation to generation. Jakob and Ursula Furrer are already the tenth generation to run the Freihof.

Metzgete time at the Freihof - for the last time

The Furrers are standing in the kitchen of their inn on Thursday evening. They are fully concentrated and pose quickly and briefly for a picture for blue News. The house is fully booked - and will be for the next few weeks. Metzgete season has begun. It's part of the family tradition.

"Two liver dishes, one sauerkraut, rösti and two large black pudding sausages," the landlady calls through the kitchen. Her granddaughters help diligently and are now almost part of the staff. The guests are hungry and looking forward to one last meal before the restaurant closes.

Cooking is still done traditionally on a wood stove. It is regularly fed with wood so that the fire doesn't go out. zvg

It is an emotional affair for the Furrers. "It's very sad for us to have to close the restaurant after thirty years," says Ursula Furrer. "My husband and I are now both 70 years old and we have decided that we have to stop now."

They are both still very fit and want to continue working. "But you shouldn't overdo it and have to stop when you can no longer do it," she says. So it is with a heavy heart that they will close their doors.

The family hopes to reopen in ten years' time

The Furrers have four children. Unfortunately, no one can take over the restaurant. "Our children all have good jobs, already have families and are firmly established in their lives," explains Ursula Furrer. No one has been able to take over the restaurant.

The house has belonged to the Furrer family since 1711. The family has been welcoming guests to feast their palates for 10 generations. zvg

Nevertheless, there is hope: "Two of my grandchildren are doing an apprenticeship as hotel managers. In about 10 years, they could take over the inn again and continue to run it," says Mrs. Furrer. In the meantime, the Furrers are renting the house to a young family. This family will then turn it into a bed and breakfast.

The Furrers have witnessed the development of the restaurant business

The restaurant has always done well, says Furrer to blue News. He adds: "We had really good guests and lots of regulars. When I think about seeing them in the restaurant for the last time, it almost brings tears to my eyes."

They have experienced a lot in 30 years. "The restaurant industry has changed a lot in that time." The smoking ban was introduced, VAT came to Switzerland and opening hours were regulated. "We were one of the first to post a smoking ban inside the building," recalls Furrer.

The restaurant can cater for up to 100 guests. There are rooms on the upper floors for guests who want to stay overnight. zvg

The family was lucky with the guests. Furrer says: "We always had very tolerant and understanding customers." They have never had any problems. When they were told that the restaurant's opening hours would be limited to 10 p.m., nobody complained.

Life at the Freihof is reminiscent of a soap opera

When Jakob and Ursula Furrer think back, they describe their life at the Freihof as being like a soap opera. "Nowadays there are soaps. If a camera crew were to film here, you could easily make a whole series out of it," she says. Every guest has their own story. And then there are the different stages of the children's and family's lives. So much has happened that the Furrers could write a whole book.

They look back on the last 30 years with a smile. But they look to the near future with tears in their eyes. However, they are still convinced that it was the right decision.

Nevertheless, they find it difficult to give up the restaurant. "A restaurant like this can only survive with a real family and wonderful staff. Without such great support, we would never have made it this far," says Furrer.

For the Metzgete, the Freihof serves Geschnetzeltes with Rösti, Leberli with sauerkraut and a blood sausage. The family produces the sausages themselves. zvg

In the meantime, the hall on the upper floor of the house and the parlor on the first floor have filled up. A yodeling choir serenades from the upper rows of seats and can be heard all the way into the kitchen. These are moments that the family will remember for a long time to come. For now, however, the butcher's pie has to go off without a hitch, with full stomachs and satisfied guests.

And then the Furrers are looking forward to finally being able to travel a little, spend time with their grandchildren - and simply enjoy life.

