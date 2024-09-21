Sanija Ameti fired shots at a picture of Jesus. sda

Sanija Ameti's shooting made the picture of Jesus famous throughout Switzerland. Now the picture of the saint has a new owner.

Lea Oetiker

The work by Tommaso del Mazza was auctioned off at the Koller auction house in Zurich on Friday afternoon. The painting with Mary and the baby Jesus has gained a lot of notoriety in recent days due to the controversial shooting by Zurich GLP politician Sanika Ameti.

She used the motif on the first page of the Koller catalog as a target for a 10-meter shootout in a cellar and then posted it on Instagram.

The auction started at 2 p.m. and it was sold within three minutes.

At the auction, store manager Cyrill Koller couldn't help but make a small comment. The painting had achieved dubious fame, he said, "That also caused us to shake our heads a little." After a brief smile, he said: "But we limit ourselves to the mediation and sale of beautiful art."

The highlight even before the shooting

The bidding process started at 100,000 francs. In the end, it was sold for 150,000 francs. Who was able to get hold of the painting will remain a secret.

The painting was already considered the highlight of the auction in the run-up to the sale. It is over one meter high, with a wooden frame. The artist painted it in 1375 with tempera and a gold ground; the goldfinch in the hand of the baby Jesus is considered iconographically remarkable.