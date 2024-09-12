The man had a fatal accident in the Inn. Kapo GR

A kayaker had a fatal accident in Scuol on Tuesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

A fatal accident involving a kayak occurred in Scuol on Tuesday afternoon.

A 52-year-old German man and three colleagues had entered the Inn at the Traversinas location. Each of them was paddling downstream in their own kayak. After the wooden bridge, the German got his kayak stuck on a branch. Despite immediate help from his colleagues, he slipped out of the kayak and drifted downstream.

His colleagues managed to bring him to the bank, where they began resuscitation until the Scuol rescue service and a Rega crew arrived to continue the resuscitation. The kayaker died shortly afterwards in the Cantonal Hospital of Graubünden.