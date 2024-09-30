On October 13, 2021, F.A. was killed by her husband in Zurich-Altstetten. BRK News

Almost three years ago, F.A. was killed by her husband in Zurich-Altstetten. The court sentenced him to 20 years' imprisonment and 15 years' deportation. The perpetrator has appealed against this.

Lea Oetiker

On October 13, 2021, F.A. was killed by her husband.

He stabbed her several times outside her front door in Zurich-Altstetten. She was the victim of a femicide.

In October 2023, the 48-year-old was convicted.

Because he was not satisfied with the verdict, he appealed. The Zurich High Court must now deal with the case on Tuesday. Show more

On October 13, 2021, the then 46-year-old A.A. killed his wife F.A.. He stabbed her five times with a knife in front of the entrance to her house in Zurich-Altstetten. When she fell to the ground, he stabbed her five more times.

Despite immediate resuscitation measures by the emergency doctors who were called out, F.A. could no longer be saved. She died at the age of 30, leaving behind two children.

Shortly afterwards, her husband reports his injuries to the police. He is then remanded in custody. In October 2023, A.A. was finally sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for murder and threatening behavior by the Zurich District Court. Plus a 15-year expulsion from the country.

The district court came to the conclusion that F.A. had to endure "unimaginable pain and anguish" and that her husband acted in a particularly ruthless, brutal and cold-blooded manner "out of blatantly selfish motives".

Zurich High Court must deal with the case on Tuesday

Because A.A. appealed against the verdict, the Zurich High Court will have to deal with the case on Tuesday. The public prosecutor's office has also rejected the appeal and is demanding a life sentence.

Their two children had already been placed in an out-of-home placement before the femicide of their mother. The couple were in the process of divorcing.

Months of threats

Before the murder, F.A. was threatened by her husband for months. He even bombarded her with up to 30 phone calls a day and numerous Facebook messages from a prison in Lucerne, where the Turkish man was serving a one-year prison sentence.

At the time, he was convicted of multiple counts of attempted fraud, extortion, damage to property and attempted coercion. According to the Federal Court ruling, the man had previously harassed a woman and threatened to kill her, her partner and her parents. Because of this attempted coercion, he had been banned from the area and from contact.

Because F.A. wanted to leave him and filed for divorce, he repeatedly threatened her "not to let her live because she had cheated on him". In May 2021, F.A. filed a complaint. Although his behavior was known to the police, he finally carried out his threat. Shortly after he was released.