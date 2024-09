The Aargau police are on duty. (symbolic picture) sda

A major police operation is underway in Baden AG on Saturday morning. According to the authorities, shots have also been fired.

Sven Ziegler

A major police operation took place in Baden early on Saturday morning at around five o'clock. An eyewitness toldBlickthat the police were heavily armed and that several people were arrested.

According to the Aargau cantonal police, a conflict broke out between men and shots were fired. One person was injured. The TCS reported that Mellingerstrasse is closed due to the ongoing police operation.