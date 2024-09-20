The group, which calls itself "Kreis 13", has cordoned off the site with partitions and plastic tarpaulins. The squatters announced in a communiqué on Friday evening that they intended to stay for the whole weekend. The program includes film screenings and concerts. The police were on site, but initially kept a low profile.
The activists wrote that they had "self-determinedly taken the Kasernenwiese" to show that a different city was possible. Zurich is a contested field, and capitalist urban gentrification would maintain the prevailing power relations with patriarchal and colonial structures.