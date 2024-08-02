A lifeless man was rescued from the Rhine in Basel on Friday afternoon. The rescue services had been alerted around two hours earlier, according to the Basel cantonal police.
Shortly after 1 p.m., the cantonal police received a report that a man had fallen into the Rhine near the Tinguely Museum, fallen into the water and never resurfaced. After two hours, the rescue services recovered a lifeless male person from the Rhine just 150 meters from the entry point.
The Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office is clarifying whether this is the missing person, according to a press release.