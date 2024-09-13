An LTB train in Spreitenbach AG. Archivbild: Keystone

The Limmattal Bahn (LTB) is restricting its operations until at least the end of next week. The reason is that three vehicles are damaged following accidents.

According to Aargau Verkehr AG, the driver's cab windows of two trains were damaged in two collisions with delivery vans in Zurich and Dietikon ZH on Friday. Because accidents had already occurred in May, three LTB compositions cannot currently be used.

The LTB normally runs between Zurich Altstetten and Killwangen AG. In order to ensure stable and reliable operations, the route is being shortened, Aargau Verkehr AG announced. The route between Altstetten and Schlieren Geissweid ZH will not be operated for the time being.

For technical reasons, no streetcars or rail vehicles from other transport companies can be used on the LTB route, the press release continued.

