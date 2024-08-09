Parking spaces at Lidl are not always free. (symbolic picture) KEYSTONE

Free parking at Lidl? In St. Gallen, this is currently the case due to a defective barrier. That doesn't suit everyone.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In St. Gallen, drivers can currently park for free at Lidl due to a defective barrier.

That doesn't suit everyone: One resident complains.

In fact, free parking at supermarkets is actually prohibited in St. Gallen. Show more

In St. Gallen, a defective barrier system in the Lidl parking lot is causing a stir. A local resident is complaining that people can park there for free due to the defective barrier. "Lidl parking is always free! Lidl doesn't follow the rules!" he wrote angrily in the St. Gallen Stadtmelder. "20 Minuten" reported first.

He then received a fierce backlash: "Shame on you, Bünzli denouncer," commented one user, while another said: "It's great! Free parking."

In fact, free parking is prohibited in the city of St. Gallen. The city council explains to "20 Minuten": "No free parking spaces may be offered at shopping centers."

Disagreement on the regulation

Not everyone agrees with this regulation. Karin Winter-Dubs, parliamentary group president of the SVP St. Gallen, criticizes that the city should not dictate to companies whether they manage their parking spaces: "From an economic and ecological point of view, it would make sense if existing parking spaces were used as effectively as possible." For example, parking spaces are often not used overnight.

She also calls for all modes of transport to be treated equally, including a discussion on how cyclists should share in the costs.

Lidl Switzerland is also speaking out. The company emphasizes that it wants to offer its customers free parking spaces: "Lidl primarily wants to provide its customers with parking spaces that they can use free of charge while they shop." However, the possibility of renting out the parking spaces overnight is still being examined.