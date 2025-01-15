In Lucerne, a test candidate did not switch off the engine before leaving the vehicle. Symbolbild: Imago

A carpenter from Lucerne failed his trailer test because he left the car with the engine running. Now he is facing additional costs.

In addition to this main mistake, he also failed to carry out a thorough inspection of the trailer.

According to a driving instructor, leaving the engine running unnecessarily can result in a fine of 80 francs. Show more

A 31-year-old carpenter from Lucerne left the vehicle with the engine running during his trailer test. A decision with consequences: The expert judged this mistake to be so serious that he aborted the test without further ado, reports "20 Minuten".

The incident took place on Friday at the Lucerne Road Traffic Office, where the carpenter was taking his first attempt at the trailer test. Passing the test is necessary for his profession.

He made several mistakes: failing to thoroughly inspect the trailer and check the drawbar for cracks. Ultimately, however, his downfall was that he got out to reconnect the trailer's plug and left the engine running.

"He sent me straight home"

"I put the handbrake on, put the car in neutral and left the engine running," the 31-year-old told 20 Minuten. He is used to doing this in his job as a carpenter. As soon as he got out of the car, he received the bad news: "He sent me straight home."

The test was over in less than half an hour. The Lucerne native had to pay the costs himself. According to the Zurich driving school, the average cost of a trailer test is around 134 francs. As he now needs additional driving lessons and a new test, the man from Lucerne is expecting further expenses of around 500 francs.

Possible fine of 80 francs

According to Daniela Portmann, owner of the MiniDrive driving school, leaving the engine running unnecessarily can be punished with a fine of 80 francs. This regulation is enshrined in law and can lead to a negative assessment at the discretion of the examiner.

Larissa Probst from the Department of Justice and Security of the Canton of Lucerne also emphasizes that leaving the engine running when exiting the vehicle is considered a serious fault according to Asa guidelines. As a rule, however, this error is not the sole reason for failing the test.

