Robbery in Sursee Lucerne police are looking for this bank robber with pictures

Sven Ziegler

7.10.2024

A bank was robbed in Sursee LU on Monday morning. The cantonal police are looking for the perpetrator with pictures.
Kapo Luzern

A bank was robbed in Sursee LU on Monday morning. The cantonal police are looking for the perpetrator with pictures.

07.10.2024, 11:16

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A bank was robbed in Sursee LU on Monday morning.
  • The cantonal police are looking for the perpetrator with pictures.
Show more

On Monday morning, an unknown man robbed the Valiant Bank in Sursee. The Lucerne police are looking for witnesses.

The unknown man entered the Valiant Bank at Bahnhofstrasse 12 in Sursee after 9.30 a.m. on Monday morning wearing a mask. He demanded cash at the counter. No one was injured.

The perpetrator then fled in an unknown direction via Schulhausplatz St. Georg.

The man is about 175 cm tall. During the robbery he was wearing black Nike trousers, a black hooded jacket and white Nike sneakers, according to the authorities.