The Villa Orselina has to close for good.

Villa Orselina, a luxury hotel in Locarno, is closing its doors with immediate effect. All employees are losing their jobs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 5-star Hotel Villa Orselina in Locarno has to close for good.

The reason: no buyer has yet been found.

All employees are losing their jobs.

The Villa Orselina, a 5-star hotel in Locarno, has unexpectedly ceased operations with immediate effect. The hotel, which is known for its 28 luxurious rooms and suites with views of Lake Maggiore, will no longer open.

The hotel was originally due to welcome guests again at Easter after the winter break, but plans for the summer season have been abandoned. Hotel owner Walter Guyer is currently looking for a buyer, but so far without success, as reported by "Gault Millau".

Hotel manager Daniel Schälli explained that the decision to cease operations was unavoidable. "We had to pull the emergency brake," he said, referring to the challenges the hotel was facing.

Age plays a role

Walter Guyer, who once acquired the hotel from Credit Suisse and invested heavily in its renovation, sees no possibility of continuing the business due to his age.

All employees will lose their jobs as a result of the closure. The hotel management is helping the employees to find a new job by making recommendations.

The focus is now on selling the hotel. Schälli explained that potential buyers should be given the greatest possible freedom in the future design of the hotel. The final decision on the future of Villa Orselina will be left to the new owner.

Prices for an overnight stay started at 500 francs. The hotel also included two gourmet restaurants, each with 15 Gault Millau points, and an exclusive spa area.

