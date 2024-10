On May 3, 2007, the then three-year-old Maddie McCann disappeared from a vacation apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Luis Forra/LUSA/epa/dpa

The German suspect in the case of the British girl Madeleine "Maddie" McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007, has been acquitted in a trial on other charges.

Sven Ziegler

The regional court in Braunschweig, Lower Saxony, did not impose a sentence on 47-year-old Christian B. on Tuesday. The public prosecutor's office had accused him of several sexual crimes against women and children in Portugal.

