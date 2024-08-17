Ismail Alhas and his store are on the brink of ruin. Screenshot Tele Züri

The major building site on Badenerstrasse is threatening the existence of small shop owners. One owner reports on his great despair.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Major construction work is currently underway in the heart of Zurich.

The building site on Badenerstrasse is causing shop owners to despair.

They are losing sales and are facing ruin. Show more

Construction work is underway on Badenerstrasse in the heart of Zurich. The work has been blocking traffic for weeks. This is also making itself felt in the stores.

In Ismail Alhas' store, for example. He sells second-hand electrical goods. Since the workers have been drilling and sharpening outside his door, customers have been staying away. "The fact that I could lose my store hurts me incredibly," says Alhas in an interview with Tele Züri. "I can no longer sleep, I feel sick."

The renovation work has been underway since May and will continue until July 2025. The fact that cars are no longer allowed to drive through the street is upsetting for Alhas. "I haven't had a customer for two days," says Alhas, looking at his accounts.

Will Alhas close his store for good?

The rent costs 3000 francs. So far, the store owner assures us in the interview, he has always been able to pay his rent on time. But now nothing is working. "I haven't been able to pay since May. I'm pretty desperate." A request for a rent reduction remained unanswered.

Other businesses are also suffering from the situation. In July, for example, it became known that a bakery was suffering a massive drop in sales due to the construction site.

Shop owner Alhas now wants help from the city. However, Sabina Mächler, spokesperson for the City of Zurich's civil engineering department, says in an interview with Tele Züri that no compensation is planned. "The city is carrying out the work in the interests of the population."

Ismail Alhas now wants to monitor customer numbers until the end of the month. He will then decide whether to continue running the store - or give it up for good.