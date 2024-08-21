The police are on duty. sda

A major fire broke out in Dübendorf ZH on Wednesday afternoon. The authorities issue a warning.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is a fire in a tennis hall in Dübendorf.

A major operation is currently underway. Show more

Major fire in Dübendorf ZH: apparently a fire has broken out in the tennis center. This is reported by "Watson".

The canton warns of the smoke via AlertSwiss. It is recommended to close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems. The affected area should be avoided.