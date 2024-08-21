  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Tennis hall on fire Major fire in Dübendorf ZH - canton warns

Sven Ziegler

21.8.2024

The police are on duty.
The police are on duty.
sda

A major fire broke out in Dübendorf ZH on Wednesday afternoon. The authorities issue a warning.

21.08.2024, 15:23

21.08.2024, 15:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There is a fire in a tennis hall in Dübendorf.
  • A major operation is currently underway.
Show more

Major fire in Dübendorf ZH: apparently a fire has broken out in the tennis center. This is reported by "Watson".

The canton warns of the smoke via AlertSwiss. It is recommended to close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems. The affected area should be avoided.