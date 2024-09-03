The Valais police issue a warning. (symbolic image) sda

Sven Ziegler

A major fire has broken out in the canton of Valais. There is apparently a massive fire around Conthey VS, as the canton writes on Alertswiss.

Harmful substances are also escaping from the fire. The canton is therefore asking residents to keep windows and doors closed. Ventilation and air conditioning systems should also be turned off.