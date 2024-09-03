  1. Residential Customers
Conthey VS Major fire releases harmful substances - canton warns population

Sven Ziegler

3.9.2024

The Valais police issue a warning. (symbolic image)
sda

A major fire has broken out in Valais. Residents should keep windows and doors closed.

03.09.2024, 13:28

A major fire has broken out in the canton of Valais. There is apparently a massive fire around Conthey VS, as the canton writes on Alertswiss.

Harmful substances are also escaping from the fire. The canton is therefore asking residents to keep windows and doors closed. Ventilation and air conditioning systems should also be turned off.