A police operation took place in Altstetten in the early hours of Thursday afternoon. Several people were arrested.

Sven Ziegler

A police operation took place in Altstetten in the early hours of Thursday afternoon. Several patrol cars from the Zurich city police and armed police officers could be seen in Rautistrasse, reportsZüri Today

The Zurich cantonal police confirmed the operation on request. Several people were arrested, explained media spokesman Florian Frei. The Zurich city police were called in to assist. There was no danger.

The police were unable to provide the reasons for the arrests. According to Frei, no violence was involved.