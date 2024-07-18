  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Several people arrested Major operation in Zurich-Altstetten - heavily armed police officers on the scene

Sven Ziegler

18.7.2024

The Zurich cantonal police were on the scene. (symbolic picture)
The Zurich cantonal police were on the scene. (symbolic picture)
sda

A police operation took place in Altstetten in the early hours of Thursday afternoon. Several people were arrested.

18.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A police operation took place in Altstetten early on Thursday afternoon.
  • Several people were arrested.
Show more

A police operation took place in Altstetten in the early hours of Thursday afternoon. Several patrol cars from the Zurich city police and armed police officers could be seen in Rautistrasse, reportsZüri Today

The Zurich cantonal police confirmed the operation on request. Several people were arrested, explained media spokesman Florian Frei. The Zurich city police were called in to assist. There was no danger.

The police were unable to provide the reasons for the arrests. According to Frei, no violence was involved.