The power is out in the city of Bern. sda

The power is out in large parts of the city of Bern.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The power is out in large parts of Bern Show more

The power is out in large parts of Bern. It is not yet clear how long the outage will last.

The power is out in the affected area. There is no danger. The population does not need to take any special measures.