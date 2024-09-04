The Lucerne police were also involved in the operation. (symbolic image) sda

Two raids were carried out in Lucerne and Basel on Tuesday. The operation is aimed at combating organized crime.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two raids were carried out in Lucerne and Basel on Tuesday.

The operation is aimed at combating organized crime. Show more

On Tuesday, police raided several houses in Lucerne and Basel. The operation, which was aimed at combating organized crime, led to a total of nine house searches and six arrests, as reported by "20 Minuten". Business premises were also targeted.

According to the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP), the searches and arrests were carried out following investigations by the Lucerne police and the Federal Police (fedpol). "The total of nine house searches and six arrests were carried out after months of intensive joint investigations," a spokesperson for the FDJP told "20 Minuten".

The raid was led by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and specifically targeted organized criminal networks. In addition to fedpol, the Lucerne police, the cantonal police of Basel-Stadt and the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security also took part in the operation.