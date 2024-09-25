A representative survey shows that a large majority of Swiss people want to ban the purchase of signatures for initiatives from professional collectors.

84 percent said yes or rather yes to such a ban. This is the result of a survey conducted by the research company Leewas.

Furthermore, almost two thirds of respondents want to enable the digital collection of signatures in order to increase the security of the process. Show more

This was revealed by a survey conducted by the research company Leewas. Furthermore, almost two thirds of respondents want to enable the digital collection of signatures in order to increase the security of the process. The results of the survey, which was published on Wednesday, varied depending on party sympathies. Sympathizers of the Green Liberals were more likely to vote yes or rather yes (three quarters) than sympathizers of the SVP (56%).

Among graduates of a university or university of applied sciences, approval was by far the highest at three quarters. Among people with compulsory schooling as their highest educational qualification, the figure is 54%.

Almost nine out of ten respondents were in favor of initiative committees having to disclose from which company and for how much money they bought signatures. At 94%, sympathizers of the GLP showed the highest level of support, as Leewas wrote. The figure for the SVP was 84 percent.

Thousands of signatures for initiatives forged

For the survey, Leewas interviewed 19,552 people in Switzerland between September 19 and 22.

At the beginning of September, Tamedia newspapers once again reported that commercial collection companies had forged thousands of signatures for initiatives.

