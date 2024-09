The Uri cantonal police received a report in the middle of the night that a man needed help. sda

Last Friday, a Dutch man was seriously injured at Erstfeld railroad station in the canton of Uri. He suffered an electric shock.

Last Friday at 3.45 a.m., the cantonal police in Uri received a report that a male person needed help at Erstfeld UR railroad station. According to initial findings, a Dutch national (38) was on the premises of Erstfeld station.



For reasons still unknown, he entered the danger zone of the overhead line and was presumably electrocuted in the area of the power line.

The seriously injured man was flown to hospital after first aid by Rega.