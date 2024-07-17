On Tuesday afternoon shortly after 3.15 p.m., a work accident occurred in the Lochweidli area in Sörenberg LU during forestry work on steep terrain. A 47-year-old man suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident.
The course of the accident is the subject of an ongoing investigation. A rescue helicopter and members of the Central Switzerland Emergency Pastoral Care/Care Team were deployed. The investigation is being conducted by the Sursee public prosecutor's office, according to the cantonal police