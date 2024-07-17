  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Fatal accident near Sörenberg LU Man (47) dies in forestry accident

Sven Ziegler

17.7.2024

The Lucerne police released information on Wednesday.
The Lucerne police released information on Wednesday.
sda

A forest warden died near Sörenberg LU on Tuesday. He was fatally injured during forestry work.

17.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A forest warden died near Sörenberg LU on Tuesday.
  • He was fatally injured during forestry work.
Show more

On Tuesday afternoon shortly after 3.15 p.m., a work accident occurred in the Lochweidli area in Sörenberg LU during forestry work on steep terrain. A 47-year-old man suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident.

The course of the accident is the subject of an ongoing investigation. A rescue helicopter and members of the Central Switzerland Emergency Pastoral Care/Care Team were deployed. The investigation is being conducted by the Sursee public prosecutor's office, according to the cantonal police