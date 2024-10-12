The Winterthur city police have arrested two people suspected of being involved in the accident. Symbolbild: Keystone

A 65-year-old man was fatally injured in an accident in Winterthur on Saturday night. Two people fled the scene afterwards. The police arrested them hours later.

A 65-year-old man on an electric tricycle was killed in an accident near the old town of Winterthur ZH on Saturday night. Two occupants of a car then fled the scene. They were arrested by the police a short time later.

The fugitives are a 38-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, according to the Winterthur city police. They suspected that the car was involved in the fatal accident. However, it was not initially known which of the two people arrested was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

A passer-by reported the accident to the police at an intersection at around 2 am. According to the statement, the emergency services came across the seriously injured man at the scene. Despite resuscitation measures, he died at the scene of the accident. There was initially no trace of the car also involved in the accident.

Four hours later, the police discovered the abandoned vehicle. A short time later, the police arrested the two people who were allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. The public prosecutor's office launched an investigation. The police were looking for witnesses.

