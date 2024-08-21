  1. Residential Customers
Swimming accident near Altendorf SZ Man (84) recovered dead in Lake Zurich

Sven Ziegler

21.8.2024

The man died at the scene.
Kapo Schwyz

A man (84) died in a swimming accident in Lake Zurich. Despite the quickly initiated rescue measures, the pensioner died at the scene.

21.08.2024, 09:55

21.08.2024, 10:43

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man (84) has died in a swimming accident in Lake Zurich.
  • He was found at a depth of around 3 meters.
  • Despite the quickly initiated rescue measures, the pensioner died at the scene.
Show more

The Schwyz cantonal police received a report shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday that a man could no longer be found after going into the water in Lake Zurich. During the immediately initiated search operation, the 84-year-old was located by the lake rescue service at a depth of just over 3 meters and rescued by police divers.

Despite the quickly initiated rescue measures, the pensioner died at the scene.

The Pfäffikon lake rescue service, Rega, a rescue service, the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Schwyz and the Schwyz cantonal police were deployed.