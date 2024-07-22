The Bern cantonal police were called out. (symbolic image) sda

There was a rail accident in Aarberg BE on Sunday morning. A man was hit by a train and suffered fatal injuries.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man was hit by a train in Aarberg BE on Sunday morning.

He and his two dogs died on the spot. Show more

Shortly before 6.30 a.m. on Sunday, the Bern cantonal police received a report of a train accident on Alte Lysstrasse near a forest path in Aarberg.

The emergency services immediately arrived on the scene and found a lifeless person. Only the death of the man and two dogs could be ascertained. The deceased was a 63-year-old Swiss national from the canton of Bern.

According to initial findings, the man was walking with two dogs near the track when, for reasons still to be clarified, he and the dogs were hit by the train. Despite immediate emergency braking, the collision could no longer be avoided.

The train's passengers were able to be transported onwards with the help of replacement buses. In addition to various services of the Bern cantonal police, SBB employees, an ambulance team and the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Bern were on duty.

The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation into the background and circumstances of the accident.