Last Monday, after 11 a.m., an incident occurred on an S-Bahn train traveling from Wetzikon to Uster. A man hit the head and body of his dog several times. Due to the dog's loud howling and whining, other passengers noticed the excessive force and alerted the police.
When the patrol of the Uster municipal police arrived on the scene, the man in question could no longer be found. Investigations were then launched and information was exchanged with the transport police and the Zurich cantonal police. Ultimately, a tip-off from the Zurich cantonal police led to a 46-year-old Swiss national.
In the course of the subsequent questioning, it emerged that this was the person who had violently handled his dog in the designated S-Bahn train.
The man now has to answer to the Uster district administration for being excessively harsh when training his dog. The competent veterinary office will also be informed about the incident.