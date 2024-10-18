The man now has to answer to the Uster district attorney's office for being excessively harsh when training his dog. Kapo ZH

Disturbing incident on an S-Bahn train between Wetzikon ZH and Uster: a man hits his dog's head and body several times. Fellow passengers inform the police.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On an S-Bahn train from Wetzikon to Uster, a man repeatedly hit his dog.

The man was initially able to escape, but was identified by the Zurich cantonal police.

He will now be prosecuted and the veterinary office will be informed about the incident. Show more

Last Monday, after 11 a.m., an incident occurred on an S-Bahn train traveling from Wetzikon to Uster. A man hit the head and body of his dog several times. Due to the dog's loud howling and whining, other passengers noticed the excessive force and alerted the police.

When the patrol of the Uster municipal police arrived on the scene, the man in question could no longer be found. Investigations were then launched and information was exchanged with the transport police and the Zurich cantonal police. Ultimately, a tip-off from the Zurich cantonal police led to a 46-year-old Swiss national.

In the course of the subsequent questioning, it emerged that this was the person who had violently handled his dog in the designated S-Bahn train.

The man now has to answer to the Uster district administration for being excessively harsh when training his dog. The competent veterinary office will also be informed about the incident.