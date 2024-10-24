Blocking another car can be expensive. (symbolic image) sda

A garage owner from the canton of Schwyz blocks a delivery van in June 2023. Now there is a verdict - against the garage owner.

Sven Ziegler

A garage owner from the canton of Schwyz had to pay a fine of CHF 2,580 following a dispute over an incorrectly parked delivery van, as announced by the Schwyz public prosecutor's office in a penalty order. The man was convicted of coercion and multiple insults, while an additional fine of 6900 francs was deferred.

The incident occurred in June 2023 when a delivery van driver parked his vehicle on the garage owner's private forecourt without permission. The man from Schwyz reacted promptly and blocked the van with two of his own vehicles, preventing the driver from driving on for two hours.

Notify the police

As a result, the van driver filed a complaint - not only because of the blockade, but also because of insulting remarks that were allegedly made during the dispute.

The public prosecutor's office made it clear that the garage owner had no right to prevent the driver from continuing his journey. "The landowner had no justification for preventing the driver from driving away," reads the penalty order, as reported by the "Bote" newspaper.

As Schwyz police spokesman Roman Gisler explains to the newspaper, it is advisable to inform the police immediately in such cases. They can identify the owner and take action if necessary.