On Saturday morning, shortly after 5 a.m., the Vaud police received a report that security forces were trying to resuscitate a man in an underpass at Lausanne train station.
Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene and continued to provide assistance. The 45-year-old Nigerian man was eventually taken to hospital, where he died a short time later. Police arrested his 35-year-old brother at the scene.
There had been a physical altercation between the two, as the Vaud cantonal police reported in a statement.
The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.