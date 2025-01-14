A physical altercation broke out between two siblings at Lausanne railroad station on Saturday morning, according to the Vaud cantonal police. KEYSTONE

A physical altercation broke out between two brothers at Lausanne railroad station on Saturday morning. A 45-year-old man died a short time later in hospital.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday morning, two brothers got into a physical altercation.

One of the two men subsequently died in hospital, according to the Vaud cantonal police.

An investigation has now been launched. Show more

On Saturday morning, shortly after 5 a.m., the Vaud police received a report that security forces were trying to resuscitate a man in an underpass at Lausanne train station.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene and continued to provide assistance. The 45-year-old Nigerian man was eventually taken to hospital, where he died a short time later. Police arrested his 35-year-old brother at the scene.

There had been a physical altercation between the two, as the Vaud cantonal police reported in a statement.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.