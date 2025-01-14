  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Investigation initiated Man dies after argument with brother at Lausanne train station

Lea Oetiker

14.1.2025

A physical altercation broke out between two siblings at Lausanne railroad station on Saturday morning, according to the Vaud cantonal police.
A physical altercation broke out between two siblings at Lausanne railroad station on Saturday morning, according to the Vaud cantonal police.
KEYSTONE

A physical altercation broke out between two brothers at Lausanne railroad station on Saturday morning. A 45-year-old man died a short time later in hospital.

14.01.2025, 11:54

14.01.2025, 11:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Saturday morning, two brothers got into a physical altercation.
  • One of the two men subsequently died in hospital, according to the Vaud cantonal police.
  • An investigation has now been launched.
Show more

On Saturday morning, shortly after 5 a.m., the Vaud police received a report that security forces were trying to resuscitate a man in an underpass at Lausanne train station.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene and continued to provide assistance. The 45-year-old Nigerian man was eventually taken to hospital, where he died a short time later. Police arrested his 35-year-old brother at the scene.

There had been a physical altercation between the two, as the Vaud cantonal police reported in a statement.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.