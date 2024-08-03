  1. Residential Customers
Petrol station discovery causes a stir Man discovered with burns in Frenkendorf BL

SDA

3.8.2024 - 11:57

The Basel-Landschaft police are called out to Frenkendorf because of a seriously injured person. (Symbol photo)
The Basel-Landschaft police are called out to Frenkendorf because of a seriously injured person. (Symbol photo)
Keystone

3.8.2024 - 11:57

A young man was found with severe burns at a petrol station in Frenkendorf in the canton of Basel-Landschaft on Saturday morning. The police have not ruled out foul play.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 19-year-old Portuguese man was discovered seriously injured in front of a petrol station on Rheintalstrasse in Frenkendorf BL and taken to hospital.
  • The Basel-Landschaft police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and cannot rule out the possibility of outside influence.
  • Witnesses are asked to contact the incident command center in Liestal.
Show more

The injured man is a 19-year-old Portuguese national, Basel-Landschaft police said. He was seriously injured and taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

The man, who was found shortly before 5.30 a.m., was in front of a petrol station on Rheintalstrasse when the emergency services arrived.

The circumstances that led to the man's injuries and the specific course of events are the subject of an investigation launched by the Basel-Landschaft police on Saturday afternoon. A third party or external influence cannot be ruled out at present, the police said in their statement.

The Basel-Landschaft police are looking for witnesses. Anyone who can provide information about the incident or has made suspicious observations in the area of the petrol station is asked to contact the operations control center in Liestal (telephone 061 553 35 35).

SDA

