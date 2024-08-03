The Basel-Landschaft police are called out to Frenkendorf because of a seriously injured person. (Symbol photo) Keystone

SDA

A young man was found with severe burns at a petrol station in Frenkendorf in the canton of Basel-Landschaft on Saturday morning. The police have not ruled out foul play.

The injured man is a 19-year-old Portuguese national, Basel-Landschaft police said. He was seriously injured and taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

The man, who was found shortly before 5.30 a.m., was in front of a petrol station on Rheintalstrasse when the emergency services arrived.

The circumstances that led to the man's injuries and the specific course of events are the subject of an investigation launched by the Basel-Landschaft police on Saturday afternoon. A third party or external influence cannot be ruled out at present, the police said in their statement.

The Basel-Landschaft police are looking for witnesses. Anyone who can provide information about the incident or has made suspicious observations in the area of the petrol station is asked to contact the operations control center in Liestal (telephone 061 553 35 35).

SDA