The injured man is a 19-year-old Portuguese national, Basel-Landschaft police said. He was seriously injured and taken to hospital by the ambulance service.
The man, who was found shortly before 5.30 a.m., was in front of a petrol station on Rheintalstrasse when the emergency services arrived.
The circumstances that led to the man's injuries and the specific course of events are the subject of an investigation launched by the Basel-Landschaft police on Saturday afternoon. A third party or external influence cannot be ruled out at present, the police said in their statement.
The Basel-Landschaft police are looking for witnesses. Anyone who can provide information about the incident or has made suspicious observations in the area of the petrol station is asked to contact the operations control center in Liestal (telephone 061 553 35 35).