The Bern police are investigating.

At the end of June, a man exposed himself in front of a child in Bern-Liebefeld. The police are investigating.

Sven Ziegler

The police are investigating.

On Monday, 24 June, shortly before 12.10 p.m., suspicious behavior was reported to the Bern cantonal police. According to current information, the previous day, on June 23, a girl was walking at the intersection of Maienweg and Sportweg in Liebefeld when a man carrying a bicycle exposed himself in front of the girl.

The girl did not pay much attention to the situation and immediately made her way home.

The man was between 40 and 50 years old and of sturdy build. He was wearing a peaked cap with a pompom and spoke Bernese German. His bicycle, which had a turquoise-colored basket with a flower sticker on the luggage rack, was conspicuous. The bicycle's steering wheel was rusty or rust-colored and the rear mudguard was red.

Investigations are underway under the direction of the Bern-Mittelland regional public prosecutor's office to clarify the events.