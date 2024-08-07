The car spun out due to the serious accident. Kapo SG

There was a serious accident on the A1 in St. Gallen on Tuesday. A man fell asleep at the wheel, resulting in a crash.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a serious accident on the A1 in St. Gallen on Tuesday.

At 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, an accident occurred between a van and a car on the A1 highway in the Rosenberg Tunnel South in St. Gallen. According to the St. Gallen cantonal police, a 31-year-old driver of the van nodded off and crashed into the car of a 54-year-old man.

The collision caused the vehicle to spin, whereupon it crashed into the 54-year-old man's car again. The car overturned and came to a standstill on its roof.

As a result of the accident, the 31-year-old's passenger sustained minor injuries and the 54-year-old driver sustained undetermined injuries. The 54-year-old was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

Property damage of around 60,000 Swiss francs was caused. During the accident investigation, it emerged that the 31-year-old was not in possession of a driver's license. He will be reported to the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of St.Gallen. The freeway section had to be closed for around two and a half hours while the accident was being investigated, although the overtaking lane of the Rosenberg Tunnel South was briefly opened to traffic.