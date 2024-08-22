On Thursday afternoon, a man fell from a balcony in District 5 and suffered serious injuries.
Shortly before 1 pm, Zurich city police were called to Hardturmstrasse 130a, where a man was lying on the ground. According to the information available so far, a 27-year-old man fell several meters from a balcony of the apartment building.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition by Schutz & Rettung paramedics. The circumstances of the fall are unclear and are being investigated by the Zurich city police. No criminal offense is currently being investigated.