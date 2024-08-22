  1. Residential Customers
Zurich city police are looking for witnesses Man falls from balcony and is critically injured

Sven Ziegler

22.8.2024

The Zurich city police are called out. (symbolic picture)
KEYSTONE

A man fell several meters from a balcony in District 5. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

22.08.2024, 16:16

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man has fallen several meters from a balcony in District 5.
  • He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Show more

On Thursday afternoon, a man fell from a balcony in District 5 and suffered serious injuries.

Shortly before 1 pm, Zurich city police were called to Hardturmstrasse 130a, where a man was lying on the ground. According to the information available so far, a 27-year-old man fell several meters from a balcony of the apartment building.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition by Schutz & Rettung paramedics. The circumstances of the fall are unclear and are being investigated by the Zurich city police. No criminal offense is currently being investigated.