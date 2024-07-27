Had underestimated the danger of the waterfall while bathing in the Thur: a 30-year-old swimmer in the canton of St. Gallen. Bild: dpa

In the canton of St. Gallen, a man fell into a waterfall in the River Thur while swimming. The 30-year-old could not be rescued until late afternoon.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man falls into a waterfall while swimming in the River Thur.

The 30-year-old had not been rescued by late afternoon.

The search is still ongoing. Show more

A man fell into a waterfall while swimming in the River Thur in the canton of St. Gallen on Saturday. The 30-year-old could not be rescued until late afternoon. The operation was still ongoing shortly before 6 pm.

The Pole, who lives in the Thurgau region, fell into a waterfall near the Thur bridge between Brübach SG and Henau SG, reported the St. Gallen cantonal police on Saturday. According to initial findings, five people were bathing above the waterfall.

For reasons still unknown, the man fell into the waterfall and was unable to free himself. The other four people were unable to come to the aid of the missing man due to the dangerous situation.

