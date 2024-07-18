The 22-year-old rented a car in Rupperswil in 2023 and discovered the wallet of the previous tenant. He found 60 francs and bank cards in it. Instead of reporting the find to the rental company, he kept it "with the intention of getting hold of as much cash and bank cards as possible and using them for his own purposes", as the public prosecutor's office stated in the penalty order.
The man then bought a tuning package worth 500 francs for his own BMW - using the credit card he had found. Explosive: the car add-on parts are banned in Switzerland.
As reported by "Argovia Today", the vehicle's performance was increased by 45 percent, which could lead to dangerous situations during acceleration due to the design of the driver assistance and safety systems.
The penalty order also states that "such an increase in performance is a modification that must be reported and tested". In addition, this requires a declaration of suitability from the vehicle manufacturer or a guarantee from the converter with proof from a recognized test centre.
Without a license and with painkillers
But that's not all. This year, the 22-year-old's probationary driving license was revoked. A few weeks later, he got behind the wheel anyway and stopped his car due to a technical defect.
During the check, the police found nine tablets of Oxycontin, a prescription painkiller, in the trunk. Because he did not have a prescription for the medication, the man was in breach of the Narcotics Act.
Heavy fine
The Iranian has now been convicted by summary penalty order. He has to pay a fine of 6,000 francs. The conditional fine of over CHF 20,000 (170 daily rates of CHF 130 each) was conditionally suspended for a probation period of three years.
However, there are also fees, police costs and expenses of almost 2,900 francs. In addition, the convicted man must pay damages of 245 francs to the previous tenant of the rental car and owner of the wallet and bank cards.