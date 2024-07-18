The logo of the Aargau cantonal police on the uniform of a police officer at the "Open Day" at the Intercantonal Police School IPH on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Hitzkirch in the canton of Lucerne. (Keystone/Urs Flueeler) Keystone

An Iranian man living in Aargau finds a wallet in a rented car and uses a foreign credit card to make purchases. It's not his only crime.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 22-year-old found the wallet of the previous tenant in a rented car and used the credit card for his own purposes.

He bought an illegal tuning package for his private vehicle worth 500 francs.

The man was caught by the police without a valid driver's license and with prescription painkillers - he was also found guilty of this. Show more

The 22-year-old rented a car in Rupperswil in 2023 and discovered the wallet of the previous tenant. He found 60 francs and bank cards in it. Instead of reporting the find to the rental company, he kept it "with the intention of getting hold of as much cash and bank cards as possible and using them for his own purposes", as the public prosecutor's office stated in the penalty order.

The man then bought a tuning package worth 500 francs for his own BMW - using the credit card he had found. Explosive: the car add-on parts are banned in Switzerland.

As reported by "Argovia Today", the vehicle's performance was increased by 45 percent, which could lead to dangerous situations during acceleration due to the design of the driver assistance and safety systems.

The penalty order also states that "such an increase in performance is a modification that must be reported and tested". In addition, this requires a declaration of suitability from the vehicle manufacturer or a guarantee from the converter with proof from a recognized test centre.

Without a license and with painkillers

But that's not all. This year, the 22-year-old's probationary driving license was revoked. A few weeks later, he got behind the wheel anyway and stopped his car due to a technical defect.

During the check, the police found nine tablets of Oxycontin, a prescription painkiller, in the trunk. Because he did not have a prescription for the medication, the man was in breach of the Narcotics Act.

Heavy fine

The Iranian has now been convicted by summary penalty order. He has to pay a fine of 6,000 francs. The conditional fine of over CHF 20,000 (170 daily rates of CHF 130 each) was conditionally suspended for a probation period of three years.

However, there are also fees, police costs and expenses of almost 2,900 francs. In addition, the convicted man must pay damages of 245 francs to the previous tenant of the rental car and owner of the wallet and bank cards.

More videos from the department