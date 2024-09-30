The Vaudois police in action. (symbolic picture) Bild: sda

A man has been found dead after an explosion in an apartment in La Tour-de-Peilz in the canton of Vaud. The cause of the explosion and the cause of death have yet to be determined.

A man was found dead after an explosion in an apartment in La Tour-de-Peilz in the canton of Vaud on Monday morning. A fire also broke out after the explosion and two people suffered smoke inhalation. They were taken to hospital for a check-up.

The public prosecutor's office was informed and an investigation was initiated by the public prosecutor on duty, as the Vaud cantonal police announced early Monday evening.

Cause of the explosion still unclear

The police were informed of the explosion in a rented apartment in the building at around 10.20 am. The emergency services were quickly on the scene and evacuated the building. They found the lifeless body of the deceased.

It was still unclear on Monday evening whether he was the tenant of the apartment in question. The cause of the explosion and the cause of death also still had to be determined, it was reported. The public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation.

