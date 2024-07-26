The car involved in the accident ultimately came to a standstill in a forest. Kantonspolizei Zürich

A driver evaded a police check on the A1 near Tagelswangen ZH early on Friday morning and then caused an accident in Henggart ZH. No one was injured.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 31-year-old driver fled from a police checkpoint on Friday.

In doing so, he caused an accident and collided with a traffic sign, a stone and a tree.

The driver was uninjured. He has to answer to the public prosecutor's office. Show more

At around 3.40 a.m. on Friday morning, a police patrol noticed a car traveling at high speed on the A1 in the direction of St. Gallen. This was reported by the Zurich cantonal police in a press release.

When the patrol tried to stop the vehicle and check the driver, he accelerated sharply to evade the check. At the Henggart ZH exit, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to his risky driving style and excessive speed, left the road and collided with a traffic sign, a stone and a tree. The car finally came to a standstill in the forest.

The uninjured driver was arrested by police officers as he left the car. He is a 31-year-old Iranian. He has to answer to the public prosecutor's office on suspicion of speeding.