A young man races along the highway at speeds of up to 250 km/h and films himself. Now he has been convicted.

Sven Ziegler

A 23-year-old man had to answer to the Zurich District Court for two speeding incidents in which he reached speeds of up to 250 km/h on the highway.

The incidents took place in December 2021 and were filmed, as the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper writes. On one occasion, the man filmed the journey himself and on another occasion, according to the man's statements, a friend.

The speeding offenses only came to the attention of the authorities by chance. The police became aware of the man because of another alleged offense and an investigation was launched. During this investigation, incriminating videos were found on his cell phone, which led to a charge of violating traffic regulations and possession of prohibited images of violence.

24 months on probation

The accused stated that he lacked the necessary awareness of the dangers of his actions at the time. He emphasized that he had since learned from his mistakes and now wanted to take care of his family.

The public prosecutor demanded a prison sentence of 28 months, while his defense lawyer requested a conditional sentence of 24 months so as not to endanger his newly rebuilt life.

In the end, the court sentenced the man to 24 months on probation, but set the probation period at three years and warned him to take the traffic rules seriously in future. It takes absolutely nothing more. If you commit another offense, you may well have to serve the sentence," the court said, according to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The verdict is not yet final, but an appeal is unlikely.