The Graubünden cantonal police are looking for witnesses. (symbolic image) Kantonspolizei Graubünden

There was a collision between two skiers in Lenzerheide on Monday. One person was moderately seriously injured, the other skied away.

Sven Ziegler

There was a collision between two skiers on piste 68a in the Lenzerheide ski area on Monday. One person suffered moderate injuries and the other skied away from the scene of the accident.

The 52-year-old skier was skiing down the red-marked slope towards the valley station of the Cumascheals chairlift at around 10 a.m. when he was hit from behind by another skier who was skiing faster. The man from the Netherlands fell and suffered moderate injuries to his pelvic area.

After making brief contact with the fallen skier, the other skier skied off before the SOS piste rescue service arrived.

The second skier was a 50-year-old man with shoulder-length dark hair that stood out under his helmet. He was wearing a black jacket, dark red ski trousers and a dark ski helmet.

He was accompanied by another male person. These two men, as well as anyone who witnessed the accident, should contact the Lenzerheide-Albula police station on 081 257 78 10.