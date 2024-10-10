The moped rider crashed into a parked car. Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserrhoden

There was a collision between a moped and a parked car in Herisau AR on Wednesday. The moped was stolen and the driver did not have a driving license. The police arrested him.

Dominik Müller

A 27-year-old man was driving a motorcycle in a parking lot on Cilanderstrasse in Herisau AR at 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. In doing so, he crashed into a parked car, according to the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police.

According to the report, the two-wheeler rider was visibly drunk. The moped rider was very unruly towards the police patrol. In the course of the operation, it emerged that the man had been issued an arrest warrant by an out-of-canton authority.

The moped driver was subsequently taken into custody. The moped on which the man was riding had already been reported stolen to the police. The 27-year-old must now answer for various violations of the Road Traffic Act and the Criminal Code.