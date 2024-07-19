Controversial advertising campaign by Migros. The farmers' association complains. Bild: Screenshot X

"Welcome to the biggest farm store in Switzerland" - this is how Migros has recently been advertising its products. Swiss farmers are not so amused.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Welcome to the biggest farm store in Switzerland" - this is how Migros has recently been advertising its products.

For Swiss farmers, this campaign is disrespectful.

Migros shows understanding and changes the campaign. Show more

However, this campaign backfired badly. "Welcome to the largest farm store in Switzerland" - this is how Migros has been advertising its products recently. This is actually quite clever, as it is intended to advertise the wide range of locally produced goods.

For Swiss farmers, however, this is a disrespectful move, as Migros is of course not a farm shop chain, but a supermarket chain.

"Really Migros, you want to adorn yourselves with other people's (false) feathers? Pretty cheeky, we think!", is how the Swiss Farmers' Union reacted to X.

Echt @migros? Ihr wollt euch mit fremden (falschen) Federn schmücken? Ziemlich frech finden wir! Echte Hofläden gibts auf https://t.co/ULxdJhstBo. pic.twitter.com/COTNudwRix — Schweizer Bauernverband (@sbv) July 17, 2024

"Of course, it was never our intention to be disrespectful," Migros spokeswoman Carmen Hefti assures the "Bauernzeitung". Rather, the advertisement was conceived as a tribute to the regionally produced products of Swiss farmers. "If we have hurt anyone's feelings with this advertisement, we would like to apologize," Hefti continued.

For the farmers' association, the problem is now off the table and the association clarifies on X: "Migros has informed us that it did not want to provoke. It will therefore adapt this advertising - where still possible - and refrain from the planned second wave. On behalf of direct marketers and genuine farm stores, we say THANK YOU for this understanding."